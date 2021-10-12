Juventus behind Manchester United in the race for top La Liga ace

Manchester United is leading Juventus in the race to sign Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

The French attacker is approaching the end of his current deal and several European clubs want to sign him.

Sport.es says Barca is keen to get him on a new deal, but the Frenchman has stalled on making a decision.

As the January transfer window approaches, he is now closer to their exit door than ever.

The Spanish club knows he can speak to other clubs legally from the new year and they want to stop that from happening.

They look increasingly resigned to losing him and Juve wants to be his next club.

The attacker has been on their radar for a long time, but the report maintains that United is leading the race for his signature.

The English club could offer him a huge deal to join them as a free agent in the summer when they speak to him next year.

They are not the only competition that Juve faces in the race to sign him with Liverpool and Chelsea, also mentioned as clubs who might win the race for his signature.

The English clubs are more likely to offer him more money and he could choose to move to the Premier League over Serie A.