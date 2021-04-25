Juventus behind two Serie A teams in De Paul race as his expected salary is revealed

Juventus is no longer the leading team in the race for Rodrigo De Paul.

The Argentinean has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for much of this season.

He currently turns out for Udinese in Serie A and has interest from several other teams apart from Juventus.

Calciomercato reports that Inter Milan and Napoli are now leading the race for his signature and Juventus only comes third on his list of suitors.

Juve’s midfield has been a problem spot for them in this campaign and they might change things around there in the summer.

De Paul is one player who could help them become a better side and the report says Udinese expects to make around 40m euros from his sale.

The midfielder will leave if Le Zebrette decides to cash in on him and the report says he expects an increase to his current earnings.

The 26-year-old currently earns 1m euros per season and he wants that to increase to between 1.5m and 2m euros per season.

De Paul’s wage demands shouldn’t be a problem for Juventus, but the Bianconeri might want Udinese to reduce his transfer fee before they can make their move for him.