Juventus being made to work much harder for Serie A target

One name that has been associated with Juventus in the last couple of weeks is Rodrigo de Paul.

Who wouldn’t like to have an impressive midfielder schemer in their team?

The Argentinean currently stars for Udinese in Serie A and he seems to keep getting better.

The Bianconeri are not the only top team that has been watching him and they are being made to work harder to land him.

This is because Tuttomercatoweb claims that Inter Milan also wants the midfielder, and they have already hatched a plan to beat Juve to his signature.

The report claims that they are not looking to splash the 35m euros that Udinese wants for him and they have decided to make the deal easier for themselves by adding a player in exchange.

Tuttomercatoweb states that Inter Milan could offer Andrea Pinamonti to them on loan for a period that might be made permanent with the fee deducted from the transfer fee of De Paul.

This plan might work because Pinamonti will get more playing there and so Juve has to come up with a plan to beat them to this transfer.

If that approach is key, then Juve has to find a player that can also be used like Pinamonti.