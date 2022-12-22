Juventus is in the running for Enzo Fernandez after his superb display helped Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder was named the young player of the tournament to show how impressive he was, and now many European clubs want to add him to their squad.

One of them is Juve, as the Bianconeri plots to continue improving their squad by signing young players across the continent.

However, they are only one of the clubs looking to add him to their squad, making it hard for them to win the race for his signature.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Benfica knows so many clubs will want to add him to their group, and they want to make the most money from his departure.

This has caused Juve problems and could see them miss out on adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Fernandez is a wanted man now, and Benfica will be the biggest beneficiary from his impressive World Cup performances.

The midfielder will undoubtedly get a move to a top club, but his buyer must be prepared to break the bank to land him.

If we do not have money for a significant purchase, we probably should drop out of the race for his signature.