Matías Soulé is one youngster who might fetch Juventus a substantial sum if he leaves at the end of this season.

The Argentinian has performed admirably on loan at Frosinone this campaign, emerging as one of the finest youngsters in the league.

Juventus has been impressed with his performances and is considering adding him to their squad when he returns in the summer.

However, Juventus also needs funds and is open to selling some of their players, with Soulé being a valuable asset they are willing to cash in on.

According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are aware of the numerous suitors for Soulé and expect to make at least 35 million euros from his sale.

The report suggests that Juventus believes this is a fair price for Premier League clubs, which are among his potential destinations.

While Soulé has other suitors in Serie A, Juventus is likely to sell him abroad for the desired fee, potentially leading to a move to the English top flight.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been one of the most exciting youngsters in Serie A this season, and he can do a good job at the Allianz Stadium next term.

However, at 35 million euros, he has to go, and we can invest that money in other areas of our squad.