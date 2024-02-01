Alex Sandro finds himself in the final five months of his contract with Juventus, and the club is seemingly convinced that they have identified a suitable replacement for him.

Having triggered a contract extension last summer, Sandro has been hampered by injuries for a substantial part of the ongoing season. Although Juventus continues to deploy him in a back-three formation when available, his performance levels have witnessed a decline.

In stark contrast to his earlier status as an indispensable player, Sandro’s current standing within the squad has diminished. Despite the looming expiration of his contract in Turin, Juventus has refrained from initiating extension talks, signalling a clear lack of interest in retaining him.

This apparent reluctance to extend Sandro’s contract serves as a strong indication that Juventus is prepared to allow him to depart. Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Bianconeri view Djalo as a capable successor. Juventus holds the belief that Djalo, upon achieving full fitness, possesses the requisite qualities to seamlessly integrate into their defensive setup, thus potentially filling the void left by Sandro.

Juve FC Says

Djalo arrives in Turin with a good reputation, as he was also on the radar of Inter Milan, so we expect a lot from him.

Sandro has been a good servant, but all good things end and now is the time for him to find a new home to play in the next campaign.