Since sealing a transfer from Empoli to Juventus in 2015, Daniele Rugani has never truly managed to carve himself a regular spot in the starting lineup. The defender is now 28, and at this point, he’s unlikely to fulfill his early promise.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Rugani is unhappy with the lack of playing at Juventus and is considering proposals from two Serie A clubs.

This season, the centre-back has only made two Serie A appearances and another in the Champions League, as continues to fall down in Max Allegri’s pecking order. Club captain Leonardo Bonucci and newcomers Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti are all ahead of him, while original fullbacks Danilo and Alex Sandro have been thrusted into the manager’s three-man defense.

Therefore, the source claims that Rugani is reflecting on reported proposals from Sampdoria and Salernitana. The Blucerchiati are in desperate need for reinforcement following a disastrous first half of the season. On the contrary, the southerners are slowly but surely cementing their spot as one of the toughest sides in the league under the guidance of Davide Nicola.

Juve FC say

At this point, the writing is on the wall for Rugani. The Italian needs to find a new accommodation that breathes new life into his fading career, even if it means accepting a transfer to a less prestigious club and earn a smaller paycheck.