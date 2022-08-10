Despite last week’s rumor mill, Daniele Rugani remains a Juventus player… for now.

Several reports linked the defender with various sides, mainly Galatasaray, Sampdoria, Hellas Verona and his former club Empoli.

But while the storm has apparently calmed down, the Italian’s exit remains possible, even if unlikely at this point.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus would only sanction Rugani’s departure if they manage to sign an alternative.

Max Allegri’s backline has been witnessing a major turmoil this summer. Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt both left, while Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer joined in.

At the moment, the Bianconeri have four natural centre backs in the senior squad, including Rugani. Hence, they can’t afford to lose the latter’s service without securing a replacement.

The source adds that a new defender is currently low on the management’s priority list, which is why Rugani’s future leans towards Turin.

Juve FC say

If Juventus send the 27-year-old towards a mid-table Serie A club, they will have to contribute in his wages (probably paying up to half of his salary).

Thus, such arrangement isn’t exactly tempting, so it would be more beneficial to maintain the player’s services as a backup, especially with Leonardo Bonucci’s growing physical problems.