Juventus are interested in acquiring the services of versatile Bayern Munich man Raphael Guerreiro, but they’re expected to face stern competition.

The 32-year-old is a Portuguese international, but he was born and raised in France, and made a name for himself in Ligue 1.

The left-back has been plying his trade in the Bundesliga since 2016, when he signed for Borussia Dortmund. He became a favourite of Thomas Tuchel, who insisted on reuniting with his pupil at Bayern Munich in 2023.

Juve, Benfica & Fenerbahce vying for Raphael Guerreiro

Guerreiro has been an important squad player for the Bavarian giants thanks to his ability to occupy multiple roles. However, his time at the Allianz Arena is coming to an end.

Bayern announced last week that the French-Portuguese will leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Therefore, Juventus, who have been following him from afar, have taken the opportunity to rekindle their interest in their longtime target.

The Bianconeri’s desire to recruit the experienced player has been confirmed by Bild, who identified the Serie A giants as one of three clubs chasing the player’s signature.

The German portal reveals that Benfica could give Guerreiro the opportunity to finally play in the Portuguese league, while Fenerbahce are reportedly preparing a financially lucrative proposal.

Why Guerreiro would be useful for Juventus

With Andrea Cambiaso emerging as a target for Barcelona, Juventus might need a replacement for the Italian international.

Even if the 26-year-old extends his time in Turin, Filip Kostic and Juan Cabal could be on their way out, so Marco Ottolini will likely have to sign a new left-back in the summer, and Guerreiro could be the right profile.

In addition to his prowess in his original role at full-back, the Portuguese international can provide depth in the middle of the park, a skill he acquired during his time under Tuchel.

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany has even been deploying Guerreiro as an attacking midfielder at times.

Therefore, one would imagine that Luciano Spalletti would be enticed to test him in various playing roles.