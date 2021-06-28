Juventus best chance of signing Vlahovic is if he asks to leave Fiorentina

Juventus has made Dusan Vlahovic a transfer priority and the Serbian striker will join them if they can pay what Fiorentina wants.

Juve signed Federico Chiesa from La Viola last season and they probably are not so keen to sell another of their top stars to the former champions.

The Bianconeri want to add another attacker to their squad this summer and Il Bianconero says Vlahovic is the chosen one.

Fiorentina’s owner Rocco Commisso didn’t want to sell Chiesa to the Bianconeri last summer, but he had to give in after the attacker insisted on leaving.

The report says Juve and Fiorentina are in a similar situation again in this transfer window and one way that can be sorted is for Vlahovic to demand to leave.

He has two more years left on his current deal and La Viola plans to give him a new one.

Juve plans to use a similar loan-to-buy agreement they struck for Chiesa this summer for their top targets like Manuel Locatelli.

They also want to use that for Vlahovic, but they will not have it easy with his Florence club.

However, with the help of the player forcing a move and insisting that he wants to play in Turin next season, the deal can get done and quickly.