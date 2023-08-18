The proposed transfer of Lazar Samardzic to Inter Milan experienced an unexpected breakdown, leading to speculation and blame directed at Juventus for the derailment.

Lazar Samardzic is currently regarded as one of the highly sought-after talents in the transfer market, and Udinese is looking to secure a profitable deal for his departure.

Initially, an agreement appeared to be in place between Udinese and Inter Milan, encompassing both the transfer fee and personal terms for the midfielder. However, the transfer process suddenly encountered an impasse, triggering conjecture about the reasons behind the abrupt halt.

While some reports suggest that Juventus intervened to thwart the deal due to their interest in the player, Tuttojuve contradicts this narrative. According to their account, Samardzic himself altered the terms of the agreement, prompting Inter Milan to withdraw from the deal.

Apparently, after the agreement had been finalised, Samardzic introduced new stipulations, with the final straw being his request for a percentage of his potential future transfer fee. This unexpected change in the terms of the agreement reportedly led to Inter Milan’s decision to back out of the transfer.

Juve FC Says

It was a surprise that Samardzic’s move to Inter broke down because it appeared to have been sealed already.

This new revelation should make us worry about landing him because we also do not want a disruptive player or anyone who will want to change an agreement after it has been sealed between us.