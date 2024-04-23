Cagliari attacker Zito Luvumbo has caught the attention of the Juventus directors, especially following the two clubs’ meeting on Friday.

The Isolani put up a courageous display and were leading 2-0 by halftime, but Max Allegri’s men managed to save a point thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s freekick and Alberto Dossena’s own-goal.

For his part, Luvumbo was one of the most impressive players on the pitch. His menacing run to the box earned Cagliari’s second spot kick as Wojciech Szczesny could only stop him with a trip.

So according to L’Unione Sarda via JuventusNews24, the 22-year-old bewitched Juventus who could attempt an onslaught to lure him to Turin in the summer.

As the source tells it, the Angolan star would cost the Bianconeri at least 20 million euros. Moreover, the club could face some stern competition, as the player has suitors in the Premier League.

Luvumbo has been developing his game in Sardinian since 2020. He initially started as a Primavera youngster and also spent a season on loan at Como.

The Rossoblu star is a versatile attacker blessed with incredible pace. He can occupy various positions in the final third, including the centre-forward and attacking winger.

The Angola international has been a member of Cagliari’s first team since 2022, and is tied to a contract valid until 2027.

This season, Luvumbo has thus far contributed with four goals and six assists in 26 Serie A outings.