Juventus bid expected for Bremer today reports Romano

July 19, 2022 - 12:45 pm

Juventus is now set to make an official approach to sign Torino centre-back, Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian has been one of their transfer targets in this window as they look to add new names to their team.

They have been keen on him before now, but the expected departure of Matthijs de Ligt from the Allianz Stadium in this transfer window means he could now become one of their new men.

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Juve’s interest and he claims the Bianconeri are now prepared to make an offer to sign him.

The transfer inside tweeted: “Juventus will submit an official bid for Gleison Bremer today as potential de Ligt’s replacement, while Inter made €30m proposal yesterday including Casadei on loan.

“Final decision will be made in the next hours.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt was a key player for us and we need to replace him if we don’t want to struggle in this campaign.

Ideally, we need to sign two new centre-backs because we have also lost Giorgio Chiellini in this window.

But Federico Gatti has joined up with the squad and he looks prepared to compete for a place in the starting XI.

