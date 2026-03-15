Juventus are reportedly prepared to launch an onslaught for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Destiny Udogie.

The Bianconeri have been linked with several Spurs players in recent weeks, including Randal Kolo Muani, who is expected to return to Paris Saint-Germain when his loan stint expires in June.

The Serie A giants were also said to be monitoring Djed Spence. Nevertheless, Juventus have a long-standing interest in Udogie, and they have apparently decided to rekindle it, as this could be the perfect time to finally land the full-back who has been on their radar since his days at Udinese.

Juventus ready to offer €25m for Destiny Udogie

According to TuttoJuve, the Old Lady is preparing to submit an opening bid for the Italian international in the region of €25 million.

The Verona native is likely to command a higher fee. Transfermarkt estimates his value at €25 million. However, Damien Comolli will try to reach favourable terms with his former employers.

Tottenham have been enduring a truly miserable season, as they’re currently embroiled in a relegation dogfight, which could prompt a summer exodus.

Therefore, Juventus are hoping to pounce on the situation and recruit Udogie, who would be an important addition to their left-back department.

Why Juventus need a new left-back

Andrea Cambiaso has been Juve’s first-choice left-back for the last three seasons. The 26-year-old has been almost uncontested in this role amidst the lack of serious competition.

Juan Cabal was supposed to add some depth to this role, but he suffered an ACL injury a few months following his transfer from Hellas Verona, and he hasn’t been able to deliver convincing displays following his return to action.

As for Filip Kostic, he is now considered a mere squad player, and will most likely leave Juventus when his contract expires in June.

Therefore, the arrival of a competent left-back should be on Marco Ottolini’s to-do list ahead of the summer transfer campaign.