Juventus blamed for their recent struggles because they had no Plan B for Ronaldo

August 30, 2021 - 11:30 pm

Juventus has made a poor start to this season and they lost their last league game 1-0 against Serie A new boys, Empoli.

That defeat comes hours after Cristiano Ronaldo left them to return to Manchester United just as they were preparing for the match.

The Portugal captain scored the most goals by any player in Serie A last season and scored at least 20 league goals every season he was with the Bianconeri.

No other player comes close to his goal tally at the club, yet Juve spent much of this transfer window trying to sell him.

His 31m euros per season salary was a strain on their finances considering that they have lost some money because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club had maintained that he would stay, but it seemed they were always open to cashing on him for the right price.

His move to United came as a shock, but they should have been prepared and have a Plan B, reckons, former Torino midfielder, Beppe Dossena.

He said as quoted by Tuttojuve: “There is a company like Ronaldo deciding to move when and how he wants.

“When the players want to leave, there is no saint he cares about. Juve’s drawer there was no plan B or C.

“A player with 30 goals comes out that can affect or destabilize, but they are always 30 goals and the company must be one meter ahead of the players.”

    the ronaldo scoring myth yet again. again outsiders with no knowledge of our season or the reasons for declining goal difference i.e. ronaldo

    yes they had no plan for mr selfish to leave and scr3w our mercato on purpouse

