Juventus has recently reached an agreement to transfer Nicolo Rovella to Lazio, marking the end of his time with the club. Despite being recognised as one of the premier midfield talents in Serie A, Rovella never had the opportunity to showcase his skills in Juventus’ colours.

Rovella’s tenure with Juventus was marked by loan spells at Genoa and Monza, during which Lazio evidently recognised his potential and secured his services for their team.

Lazio intends to continue nurturing Rovella’s talents and anticipates reaping the rewards of his presence within their squad.

Nevertheless, this decision has left pundit Andrea Bosco utterly astonished. In his perspective, Rovella is the standout player in his position at Juventus, making the transfer unexpected and perplexing.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If Rovella was sold, he was sold for a loaf of bread, with prices running high it’s madness. If the operation were confirmed, Juventus would deprive themselves of the only director they have on their staff, without having given him the opportunity to play even for a second, as had already happened with Romero and before that with Mandragora.”

Juve FC Says

Surprisingly, we have sold Rovella without enjoying the benefits of having him in our squad, even for one full season.

If he does well at Lazio, we may regret not giving him a chance to play for the club because he showed he had potential and deserved at least one season to show his capacity.