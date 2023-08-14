Juventus has recently reached an agreement to transfer Nicolo Rovella to Lazio, marking the end of his time with the club. Despite being recognised as one of the premier midfield talents in Serie A, Rovella never had the opportunity to showcase his skills in Juventus’ colours.
Rovella’s tenure with Juventus was marked by loan spells at Genoa and Monza, during which Lazio evidently recognised his potential and secured his services for their team.
Lazio intends to continue nurturing Rovella’s talents and anticipates reaping the rewards of his presence within their squad.
Nevertheless, this decision has left pundit Andrea Bosco utterly astonished. In his perspective, Rovella is the standout player in his position at Juventus, making the transfer unexpected and perplexing.
He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“If Rovella was sold, he was sold for a loaf of bread, with prices running high it’s madness. If the operation were confirmed, Juventus would deprive themselves of the only director they have on their staff, without having given him the opportunity to play even for a second, as had already happened with Romero and before that with Mandragora.”
Juve FC Says
Surprisingly, we have sold Rovella without enjoying the benefits of having him in our squad, even for one full season.
If he does well at Lazio, we may regret not giving him a chance to play for the club because he showed he had potential and deserved at least one season to show his capacity.
3 Comments
In a few years we’re buying him back for 60m…
He will probably end up being Italy’s best midfielder under Sarri
All Dinolegri’s doing…last year he preferred Slowredes over Rovella…he only gave chances to Miretti and Fagioli because he never liked Zakaria (was signed under him bdw) and Pogba was injured…he already cost us millions by cunningly getting the contracts of his errand boys Sandro and MDS renewed…now he is raising funds by selling loyal and talented italian youngsters to get another errand boy Lukaku so that he can use him like a log of wood