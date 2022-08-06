Nicolo Fagioli and Nicolo Rovella are two exciting young midfielders on the books of Juventus now.

The Bianconeri had them on loan at other clubs in the last campaign, and they did well.

They have been a part of their preseason so far and continue to impress the club’s coaches.

Several clubs are also eyeing them on the market as they consider adding them to their group.

Juve has lost Weston McKennie and Paul Pogba to injuries and both midfielders are expected to miss the start of this campaign.

This means there could be openings for Rovella and Fagioli to play and Max Allegri has now blocked their departure from the club, according to a report on Tuttojuve.

It says the Juve manager wants to be sure he would not need them during the campaign before he allows them to leave.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli and Rovella did well away from the club and they clearly have the talents to become important players for us in the future.

But they need to play often to reach their full potential, so we must choose the right path for them.

We should only keep them in the group if they will play.