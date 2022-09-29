Juventus sent Denis Zakaria on loan to Chelsea in the last transfer window, six months after signing the Swiss midfielder.

Despite being one of the coveted midfielders in Europe when he played at Borussia Monchengladbach, Zakaria struggled to play well at Juve.

However, he would have felt he needed a full season to show what he can really do.

Juve was not patient enough and sent him to London temporarily with the right to redemption.

However, he could return to the Allianz Stadium in the summer after the English club sacked the manager that signed him.

Thomas Tuchel had added him to his group, but they have replaced the German with Graham Potter.

Calciomercato reveals it is no longer a certainty that Chelsea will make his move permanent.

This means Juve faces the risk of taking him back at the end of this term.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria was happy to leave Juve, and now he could be forced back to the club at the end of the term.

However, he still has a chance to stay in London. All he needs to do is work hard and win a starting berth at the London club.

If he achieves that, the Blues will exercise their option to sign him permanently.