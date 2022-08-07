Juventus has been handed a fitness blow with Juan Cuadrado reportedly missing training through illness.

Max Allegri’s squad is already torn apart by injury to some key players ahead of this start of the season.

The Bianconeri will not have the likes of Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie, available for their first league game of the season.

The last thing Allegri wanted was for another player to suffer an injury or any illness.

A report on Football Italia claims Cuadrado skipped training yesterday because he was ill, and he is now set to also miss Juve’s friendly game against Atletico Madrid today.

This is not good news, but the club will hope he doesn’t have a serious problem that would keep him out for a long time.

Juve FC Says

We need to keep our players fit and healthy for the start of this season, and the news of Cuadrado’s illness should worry everyone.

The Colombian is one of our key players, and he has proven to be an important member of the team for much of his time in Turin.

However, the match against Atletico is not an important fixture, and he should sit it out.

But we might need him for our season’s opener, which is just days away from happening now.