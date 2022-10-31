Juventus blow as English club performs a U-turn on their target

David de Gea’s contract at Manchester United will run out at the end of this season and it seemed their new manager, Erik ten Hag, wanted to replace the Spaniard.

This gave Juventus hope they could land him for free at the end of this season.

However, he has been in stunning form in recent games and a report says Ten Hag now wants to keep him.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the Dutchman believes the Spain international is still good enough to be his number one at Old Trafford and will work to make that happen.

This will come as a blow to Juve as they rebuild their squad and hope to get as many top-quality free agents as possible.

Juve FC Says

De Gea is one of the best goalies in the world and it was unbelievable that United wanted to offload him.

If they do, it will still not be straightforward for Juve to sign him because several clubs will also show an interest in him.

He earns a massive salary in England and Juve might struggle to offer him close to that amount to join them, which is already a disadvantage.

As long as he has not signed a new United deal, the chance to sign him is still there and we need to stay vigilant.