Juventus blow as Fiorentina guarantee their new manager that striker is staying

Juventus is one of the teams eyeing a move for Dusan Vlahovic as the Serbian continues to bang in the goals in Serie A.

The Fiorentina frontman has stepped up as their key player after Juventus signed Federico Chiesa from La Viola last summer.

The 2000-born star scored 21 league goals in 37 outings and looks set to get even better as he progresses in his career.

Juve needs another striker and they targeted a move for him in the last two transfer windows.

Max Allegri is expected to get some top players on his return to Turin and Vlahovic is one that will be useful to him.

However, Calciomercato says the Bianconeri will struggle to land him now as Fiorentina looks to build their team around the striker.

They have just named Gennaro Gattuso as their latest manager after he left Napoli and the report says the club’s owner, Rocco B. Commisso, promised the new boss that Vlahovic will not be sold this summer.

As La Viola look to break into the Italian top four, they are likely to keep this promise because losing their top player will mean they have to start their rebuild afresh.