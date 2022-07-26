Juventus were ecstatic when they finally secured the return of Paul Pogba to the club.

The midfielder returns to a ground where he had so much success before now and everyone expects him to bring prosperity back to the club.

He can still achieve that, but it seems he has brought his injury woes with him from Manchester United to the club.

Juve has just announced that the World Cup winner has suffered an injury that will keep him out for some time.

He complained about pain in his right knee, and it was checked. It turned out to be a lesion and he would now meet a specialist to determine if he would undergo surgery.

A club statement on its website reads: “Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus. In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopedic consultation. Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba struggled with injuries in his final seasons at United and Juve will hope he doesn’t take those woes with him to the Allianz Stadium.

The midfielder’s return is something Juve fans have wanted for a long time. They will pray he plays many matches and helps the club in this campaign.