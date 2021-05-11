Juventus blow as Ligue 1 target signs a new deal at his club

Juventus is set to miss out on the signing of Julian Draxler as he closes in on a new PSG deal.

The German looked to be leaving the Parc des Princes as his former deal was running down at the end of this season.

He has now agreed to renew his contract until 2024, according to L’Equipe via Todofichajes.

Draxler has struggled for consistency in France since he moved there, but he seems to have found more relevance since Mauricio Pochettino became the club’s newest manager.

Juve had been hoping to sign him in the summer when he was set to become a free agent.

This has been a tough season for the Bianconeri and they are expected to refresh their squad in the summer.

They will be keen to get as many good players as they can, but money might be an issue.

Juve are struggling financially and recorded losses in the first half of the campaign.

Signing top free agents might become a priority for them when the transfer window reopens and Draxler would have been an amazing signing.

The report says PSG will announce his new deal in the coming days after he agreed to join the likes of Angel di Maria and Neymar in extending their stay in France.