Juventus blow as Manchester United aim to make Pogba highest paid in the Premier League

Manchester United is refusing to make it easy for Juventus to sign Paul Pogba and the Englishmen have hatched a plan to keep him.

Pogba is on the radar of Juve and as he enters the last year of his current deal, the Bianconeri is seriously considering bringing him back to Turin.

He spent four years on their books between 2012 and 2016 before making a return to United.

His time with them has been turbulent and he looked set to end it this summer, but they triggered an extension on his contract for another year.

They might lose him for nothing next summer, a situation that should force them to sell him in this transfer window.

However, The Sun is reporting that they are refusing to make it easy for Juve to sign him.

The report says they are preparing a bumper new deal for the Frenchman that would tie him down for the next five years.

He currently earns £290,000-a-week, but they want to increase that to a stunning £400,000 a week that would earn him £104million over the course of the deal.

With the coronavirus pandemic still biting hard at Juve’s finances, they will struggle to match United’s offer, but it will help their efforts if Pogba rejects the offer and insists on moving.