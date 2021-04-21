Juventus blow as Milan closes in on new deal for their target

Juventus has been handed a blow in their bid to sign Hakan Çalhanoğlu from AC Milan with a new report claiming that the Rossoneri are close to getting him on a new deal.

The Turkish midfielder is one of the finest in Serie A and he has been in a contract dispute with Milan for much of this season.

His current deal expires at the end of this campaign and Milan has been keen to extend his stay with them.

While Milan struggles to meet his contract demands, reports have linked Juventus with a move for him, with some claiming the Bianconeri will give him a more enticing offer.

However, Juve would have to look elsewhere for a new midfielder now with Todofichajes reporting he will renew with Milan.

After months of speculation, the midfielder has agreed on a new deal worth 4.5m euros per season to continue with his current club.

He hasn’t signed it yet, but both parties have reached a compromise and the report says the announcement of a new three-year deal for him is imminent.

He isn’t the only midfielder that has been on Juventus’ radar this season and they will now turn their attention towards the likes of Rodrigo De Paul and Manuel Locatelli.