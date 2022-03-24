Juventus blow as their target could remain in England

Juventus has remained keen on a reunion with Paul Pogba as the Frenchman struggles to win trophies at Manchester United. He joined them from the Bianconeri in 2016, but his time in England has not been as successful as the trophy-laden spell he had in Serie A.

Juve remains light in midfield and they need to add some quality to that position by the end of this season. There are several players on their wishlist ahead of the summer transfer window, and Pogba is one of them.

However, the Bianconeri is not the only club looking to sign the World Cup winner, and it has now been revealed he could remain in England. Calciomercato claims other clubs in the competition want to sign him and he has strong interest from two unnamed sides who are waiting to offer him a deal when his United contract expires.

Juve FC Says

Pogba was one of the finest players in Europe during his first spell with us and he probably wishes he remained in Turin as we could have won the Champions League and several other trophies together.

We are rebuilding our squad now and he has another chance to join and win more trophies for his cabinet before he retires from the game.