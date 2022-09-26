Juventus board discussed the team’s performance and Allegri’s future

Juventus has assured Max Allegri that his job remains safe for now, despite the downward spiral the team is on at the moment.

The Bianconeri manager knows his reputation is suffering until his team gets back to form.

Reports before the last Juventus board meeting insisted the manager’s future was not on the agenda.

The club had other businesses to discuss, especially its finances, and Allegri’s future was seemingly not a big deal.

However, a report on Il Bianconero reveals it came up for discussion similarly to the future of Paulo Dybala, as they considered if it made sense to offer the Argentinian a new deal last season.

Allegri will hope they would give him longer to get the job done, but the earlier his team gets back to form, the better.

Juve FC Says

The Juventus board has so many issues to deal with at the moment, and Allegri’s future is one of them.

They need the team to perform well so that they can become a pleasing brand for organisations to partner with.

The club risks losing its place as the best in Italy if they go through another season without winning a league title.