Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is reportedly on the verge of finalizing his move to Juventus, and the club has already scheduled a medical.

The 26-year-old has been a stalwart for the Villains since joining the club in 2019. The Brazilian hit his stride this season, contributing with 10 goals and as many assists across all competitions.

His exploits didn’t go unnoticed in Turin, as Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli identified him as a primary target.

The Bianconeri have managed to make a breakthrough in the negotiations over the past few days, so the parties are about to reach the finish line.

Juventus were initially hoping to strike a swap deal that includes Weston McKennie, but the latter failed to agree terms with Aston Villa.

Instead, the Italians inserted Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior as counterparts.

According to JuventusNews24, the English winger and the Argentine midfielder have a combined value of 22 million euros.

Moreover, Juventus will pay 25 million euros in cash, thus raising Luiz’s value to 47 million.

The source also reveals that the midfielder will undergo his routine medical tests on Wednesday before finalizing his transfer to the Serie A giants.

The former Man City player is currently on international with the Brazilian national team that is participating in the Copa America.

Therefore, instead of undergoing his medical in Turin, it will take place in the United States where the continental tournament is being held.