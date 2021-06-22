Juventus booked in to meet with Sassuolo over Locatelli signing this week

Fabrizio Romano claims that Juventus have scheduled a meeting with Sassuolo to talk about the signing of Manuel Locatelli, who’s attracting plenty of attention with his performances at Euro 2020.

The midfielder has been linked with a number of tops clubs on the continent, including some Premier League sides, but it is the Old Lady who are touted as his most likely destination.

That could all change if we do not get some arrangements in place however, especially with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City believed to be considering his signing, but we could well be leading the chase.

Romano claims we have already booked a meeting with the Serie A side in order to talk about a deal, although Locatelli himself will hopefully be concentrated on his football as Italy look to be named European Champions for the first time since 1968.

Juventus will open talks with Sassuolo for Manuel Locatelli this week. Meeting scheduled to start official negotiations. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve @SkySport Juve are aware of many Premier League clubs interested – now pushing to made an opening bid for Locatelli. 🇮🇹 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2021

Wrapping up his future could well allow him to settle and concentrate solely on playing ball however, and fingers crossed we can get this deal over the line without affecting the midfielder’s form.

CalcioMercato cites TuttoSport in claiming that we have already had an initial offer rejected by the Neroverdi, which could be why we have asked to sit down with the club to get this one done.

Patrick