Juventus boost as Arsenal denies interest in La Liga star

Reports in England as reported by Calciomercato says that Arsenal isn’t interested in Juventus target, Diego Costa.

The Spanish striker has just terminated his contract with Atletico Madrid and he is on the lookout for a new team.

Juventus needs a new striker that would help them with more goals and they might sign one in this transfer window.

Costa has scored goals in Spain and England, and he also has experience in the Champions League.

Juve isn’t the only team looking to sign him, but they can worry less about Arsenal now.

The Gunners have some of the best attackers in England, including Alexandre Lacazette, whom Juventus has targeted before.

Their problem seems to be creativity and they have decided to abandon their pursuit of Costa.

Juventus need to move up the league table when the season resumes next month, and Costa is a player that can fire them back to the top.

He would earn a lot of money if he makes the move, but he is one player that the club can bank on to deliver the goals.

Would you like to see Costa play for us from next month?