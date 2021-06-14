Juventus boost as Bayern rules themselves out of running for Spanish star

Juventus is one of the teams interested in signing Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez.

The Spaniard is one of the finest midfielders in Europe at the moment and he helped Atleti to win La Liga last season.

Juventus has targeted him after their midfield showed poor form in the league last season.

The Bianconeri will make reinforcements to their squad this summer and adding a new midfielder is top of their list.

Saul is one of the most recognisable midfielders in Europe and Juve faces a battle with top clubs to sign him.

One of the clubs linked with a move for him before now is Bayern Munich.

But in a boost to their chances of signing him, the Germans have pulled out of the running for his signature.

Speaking about his transfer recently, the former president of the German side, Uli Hoeness, says they no longer have an interest in him.

He told Sport1 as quoted by Calciomercato: “You can forget it! We talked about it in the last meeting.”

The report further claims this is because they will not spend big in this transfer window.

Juve will look to give Massimiliano Allegri the best players he can get to help him achieve his objectives for the season and Saul is one of the quality players he can get.