Juventus boost as Chelsea abandons their chase of De Ligt for another Serie A defender

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to keep Matthijs de Ligt after successfully pushing Chelsea away from the Dutchman.

The Blues have been strengthening their squad after winning the Champions League this year.

They have found a few players in Italy who can strengthen them and two of them are de Ligt and Romelu Lukaku.

Their bid to add a new defender to their squad made them approach Juve for De Ligt, but Tuttomercatoweb reports the Bianconeri gave them a firm no.

They could have chosen to return with an improved offer, but that is unlikely to happn with the report claiming that they have now turned their attention towards another Serie A defender.

It claims that they are now looking to sign Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij.

The Dutchman won Serie A with them last season as a key member of Antonio Conte’s squad.

Inter would love to keep their championship-winning players, but the report claims that Chelsea is serious about depriving them of De Vries.

De Ligt is seen as a future defence leader of Juve and the Bianconeri are happy to keep him behind the almost impenetrable duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.