Juventus boost as Chiesa returns to the training after months of injury hell

Juventus has been handed a boost ahead of the new season with Federico Chiesa now back on the training pitch.

The attacker missed most of the second half of last season as the Bianconeri battled to win a top-four place.

They ended the campaign trophyless, but you can argue that it would have been different if he remained fit and could contribute.

The attacker is now hoping to be back soon and has been recuperating from his injury since.

Tutto Sport reports that he is part of the Bianconeri players who have resumed pre-season training ahead of the new campaign.

Although he is still not expected to play for the club until around September, his return is a major boost and it would lift the spirit of the fans and his teammates.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a key part of the current Juventus team and the attacker will make important contributions to the Bianconeri in this campaign.

We missed him so much in the second half of last season, and he could have pushed us back inside the title race if he was fit and available to play.

A front-three of him, Dusan Vlahovic and Angel di Maria, is an exciting one to look forward to and we hope he returns sooner than September.