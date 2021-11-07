Juventus’ boost as club prepares for the imminent departure of target

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to land Dusan Vlahovic as a new report claims Fiorentina has already identified a replacement for the Serbian striker, reports fichajes.net.

Vlahovic looks to be on his way out of La Viola after rejecting their latest contract offer.

Juve wants to be his next club and Fiorentina has now identified Borja Mayoral as his perfect replacement.

The Spaniard currently plays for AS Roma on loan from Real Madrid and Fiorentina believes he can replace Vlahovic.

This would come as a major boost to Juve as they bid to add Vlahovic to their squad in the winter or summer transfer window.

Despite La Viola’s plans to replace him, they will not make it easy for Juve to sign him.

They already have a preference to sell him to a club outside Italy and they haven’t always enjoyed selling their best players to Juve.

The Bianconeri will need all the money they can get to beat the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham to his signature.

With Alvaro Morata’s future uncertain and Moise Kean struggling for form, adding Vlahovic to the Juve squad would make the team much stronger in the next campaign.

If he joins in the January transfer window, then he could even help fire the Bianconeri to a top-four spot.