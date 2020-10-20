Juventus boost as key player nears return from injury

Matthijs de Ligt is closer to a return to full training after he joined his teammates in training ahead of their Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv.

The Dutchman has been out since August when he had surgery on his shoulder.

He hasn’t been missed much since he hasn’t exactly established himself at the club, but he will give Andrea Pirlo an option at the back.

He was expected to be back to full training in November and Football Italia claims that he might be back in action when Juventus face Lazio on the 8th of next month.

If he isn’t back for that game, the report claims that he will certainly return to action after the international break that follows the Lazio match.

The defender took to social media to update fans of his progress when he posted a picture of himself in the team’s training on Instagram.

De Ligt will come into a new system at the club as he has never played under Pirlo.

The former Ajax captain is, however, a very talented centre-back and he should have very little problems adapting to the new system being worked on by Pirlo.