Juventus boost as Liverpool star rejects their latest offer

Juventus have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum after he rejected Liverpool’s latest contract offer, according to Todofichajes.

The Dutchman has been one of the finest players at Liverpool as they managed to win the Champions League and the Premier League in the last few seasons.

He is in the final year of his current deal with them, and they have been keen to ensure that he remains for a few more years.

Having rejected their previous contract offers, the Reds offered him a new and improved deal, which he asked for time to consider.

The report claims that he has now told them that he wouldn’t be extending his stay with them and wants to choose another team to play for next season.

This has opened the door for Juventus to make their move for him, but Barcelona remains favourites to land him.

This is because the Catalans have held a long-standing interest in him from the last summer transfer window.

Their pursuit of his signature will also be helped greatly if Ronald Koeman remains the club’s manager next season.

Wijnaldum can now speak to other teams and Juventus can make him an offer that he cannot refuse if they are serious about signing him.