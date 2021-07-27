Juventus boost as Liverpool’s interest in Chiesa might be over because he is “too expensive”

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to keep hold of Federico Chiesa beyond this summer as Liverpool will unlikely return for him.

The Reds reportedly had a big-money offer for the Euro 2020 winner turned down by the Bianconeri.

Chiesa only joined Juve on an initial two-year loan deal from Fiorentina last summer and he has been in fine form.

The step up in class has looked an easy one for him and he has now won three trophies for club and country in the last year.

His performance for Italy at the Euros has seen several clubs become interested in his signature with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Liverpool having the strongest interest.

However, Sky Sports says the Reds will unlikely return for the son of Enrico Chiesa because he is too expensive.

This would come as a major boost to Juventus who appear to have successfully priced his suitors out of a move for the 23-year-old.

Chiesa is still on holiday after helping Italy win the European championship. When he returns, he would hope to have the trust of Massimiliano Allegri to start as many matches as possible for Juve.

The Bianconeri want to win Serie A and perhaps the Champions League as well and he will play an important role in their pursuit of both competitions.