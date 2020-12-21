Juventus boost as Real Madrid targets a cheaper alternative to Pogba and Camavinga

Defensa central is reporting that Real Madrid might struggle to land Juventus targets, Paul Pogba and Eduardo Camavinga, and they have identified a cheaper alternative to both Frenchmen.

It says that Zinedine Zidane knows that the club is going through a hard time financially because of the coronavirus pandemic, and they have made Yves Bissouma a target.

The Brighton midfielder has been a standout performer in the Premier League this season with Liverpool and Manchester United also looking to sign him.

The report says that he would be a cheaper alternative to the other two midfielders and Zidane is keeping an eye on him as a possible signing.

The Malian will reportedly cost not more than 40 million euros, but Camavinga is likely to cost 10m euros more, and Pogba might also cost a few million extra also.

If this rumour is true, then Juventus will be happy with the latest development because that gives them the luxury of time to choose which one of those players they would prefer to sign.

Pogba has already shown the Bianconeri what he can offer, but 18-year-old Camavinga is young and has more years in him to offer if he moves to Turin.

It will be interesting to see which of them wears the White and Black next season.