Juventus boost as Spanish club fails in bid to sign Premier League ace

Juventus has been given another chance to sign Manchester United striker Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman is one of the attackers being targeted by the Bianconeri in the January transfer window.

He has struggled for game time at Old Trafford and wants to leave, but Juve isn’t the only club looking to sign him.

The Spanish side, Sevilla had been very close to making him one of their winter signings.

They were in talks with United over his signature and that could have seen Juve miss out.

However, Il Bianconero says the talks have broken down and Juve is now back in the race to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Martial would be a useful squad member if he moves to Turin. However, the former AS Monaco man doesn’t score so many goals.

Kaio Jorge, Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata are all attacking options in Turin and have been struggling to score as much as we want.

If the club wants to add another player to that list, it should be a player who can do much better than those in Max Allegri’s squad now.

Judging by his goal records, we cannot say Martial would be an upgrade to the current flops in Turin, but we could take a chance on him on a six-month loan deal.