Juventus boost as target rejects Atletico Madrid’s opening offer

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Udinese’s midfielder, Rodrigo De Paul.

The Argentinean has caught the attention of the Bianconeri for some time now as he continues to shine in Serie A.

Juve hasn’t made their move for him yet and that has opened the door for other teams to target him.

Atletico Madrid also has plans to make him one of their stars as they seek to build on winning La Liga.

The Spanish side is serious about landing him and they have already made an offer for his services.

Football Italia says that they have tabled a bid of around 25- 30m euros, but it has been rejected.

Udinese is holding out for about 45m euros before they release his signature to a new team.

That isn’t the only problem. The report claims that the Spaniards are also offering De Paul the same salary as the one he currently earns at Udinese.

Considering that they have just won La Liga and would play in the Champions League next season, he thinks that is unacceptable.

If Max Allegri is seriously interested in signing him, now is the best time for him to make his move.