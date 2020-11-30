Juventus boost as target rejects loan move to another team

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Isco as a report from Spain claims that he has rejected a loan move to a suitor.

The midfielder has not been trusted by Zinedine Zidane to start games at Real Madrid and it is likely that he will leave them in the next transfer window.

This is because he needs more playing time as he bids to be in the team when Spain names their squad for Euro 2021.

He is attracting attention from all over Europe and Juventus is one of the teams keen to sign him.

Spanish program, Jugones via Calciomercato claims that the midfielder has just rejected a loan move to Sevilla where he would have been reunited with Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui managed him at Real Madrid and in the Spain national team, and it claims that Isco decided against the move because he is not willing to take a pay cut.

This has opened the door for Juve to get their man in the winter or the summer, but the report maintains that Everton also wants to sign him.

Juventus has a lot of options in midfield, but they are still struggling and Isco might help to change that.