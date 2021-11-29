Juventus boost as their target looks likely to sign a pre-contract by February

Alexandre Lacazette is being targeted by Juventus and other Italian clubs as he nears the end of his stay at Arsenal.

The Frenchman will not be given a new deal at the English club and he will now join another one for free in the summer.

However, he can start speaking to Juve and his other suitors from January.

Calciomercato confirms he is leaving Arsenal, and the report maintains that the Bianconeri want him in their squad.

It then adds that the striker is ready to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club by February next year.

Juve FC Says

Lacazette hasn’t scored so many goals in England since he moved to Arsenal, but the Frenchman could still do a job at Juve if he moves to Turin.

Max Allegri’s current attacking options are struggling to trouble opponents and that is something Lacazette does well.

The former Lyon man might not score so many goals, but he holds the ball well and knows how to link the play in an attack.

This season, he is been electrifying to watch, especially when he plays as a substitute and he could be a fine impact sub at Juventus if he joins the Bianconeri.

A January move might be a smart idea considering Juve needs extra firepower, but that is very unlikely.