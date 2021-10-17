Juventus boost as their target rejects “disrespectful” offer to renew his contract

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea as a free agent.

The German will be out of a contract at the end of this season, but Chelsea remains keen to keep him.

He could become one of the most high-profile free agents around Europe next summer and Juve has been given a boost in their bid to add him to their squad.

Calciomercato says Chelsea has just made another offer to the former AS Roma man.

However, their latest offer is so poor that the defender considers it disrespectful.

It is now likely that he would have to leave London and the report says Roma and Bayern Munich are two other clubs that want him.

He has had a stint at Roma and might not consider them big enough to accommodate him.

However, Bayern Munich could lure him back home and he might be interested in a move back there knowing he would be closer to his family and can win trophies, including the Champions League.

Juve has been signing younger players recently, but Rudiger’s experience at winning trophies and playing at the top level makes him an attractive free agent.

The Bianconeri will now have to offer him as much money as they can to tempt him into a move to Turin.