Juventus boost as their target won’t even speak to his other suitor

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic, as the striker will not listen to his other suitors.

Vlahovic has been one of the best strikers in Serie A and Juve wants to add him to their squad.

The Serbian also has interest from all over Europe and it would be tough for the Bianconeri to win the race.

The likes of Atletico Madrid and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in his signature.

The latter is looking to steal a march on other clubs to sign him, but Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio as reported by Football Italia reports the striker isn’t giving the Gunners an audience.

He claims the English club is in talks with Fiorentina because of signing him, but they cannot make progress because the striker’s entourage is refusing to speak to them over the phone.

This might be because he wants to remain in Italy and Juve is in the best position to sign him among Serie A clubs.

The Bianconeri have struggled to sign players from Fiorentina and La Viola would prefer to send the striker abroad.

But they might be forced to listen to Juve’s offer if the striker insists he wants to join the Bianconeri.