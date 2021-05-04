Juventus boost as their transfer target would prefer to stay in Italy

Robin Gosens could be on the move this summer as more teams continue to be attracted to his signature.

The German left-sided player is one of the exciting players of the current Atalanta side and looks set to be the next to leave them.

Juve has been watching him, but they are not alone with Calciomercato saying that Leicester City is also very keen on him.

The report says the Englishmen would invest as much as 25m euros for his signature when the transfer window reopens.

However, in a boost for the Bianconeri, it also adds that the winger prefers to remain in Italy.

Juve has been targeting the best players at other Italian teams for some time now and Gosens would be a fine addition to their squad.

He is adept at playing as a left-back or left-winger and that versatility will be much appreciated at Juventus.

The Bianconeri have used Federico Bernardeschi as a left wing-back in this campaign, but that is not his natural position.

Gosens would give Andrea Pirlo the chance to change formations and make things even harder for their opponents to figure out in matches.

It remains unclear if Juve will be able to match Leicester’s offer and he will likely join the highest bidder, especially if the Foxes also offer him a high salary.