Juventus boost as Tuchel is uncertain about the fitness of many Chelsea players

Juventus might get to face a weakened Chelsea side in their Champions League game this evening.

The Bianconeri will travel to London hoping to earn back-to-back wins against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Their 1-0 win over the European champions has helped them to top the group ahead of their hosts.

Facing Chelsea at home is a tough task for any team, but the English club is uncertain about the fitness of several key players.

In his pre-match press conference, Blues manager, Tuchel, explains that Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz could potentially miss the game.

“Not sure yet [Lukaku]. He semed ok in training yesterday, we will see about the reaction,” Tuchel said as quoted by Football Italia.

“He has an appointment with the doctors and physios. Maybe we can bring 20 players to the squad. The last minutes would be the absolute maximum.

“Jorginho is absolutely OK. Kai had a hamstring problem so we took him off and we have some doubts about him. This is more or less the question mark.”

Juve FC Says

Chelsea has one of the most valuable squads in European football and could still cause problems for Juventus in the absence of these players.

Tuchel has turned the Blues into a club that knows how to win matches and this game pits two of the most organised and efficient teams in Europe against each other.

Max Allegri showed in the first leg that he knows how to get a result against any club and he will look to conquer London again in this fixture.

Paulo Dybala remains a doubt for Juve and it remains unclear if Allegri will rest him for the weekend or start him in this match.