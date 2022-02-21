Juventus boost as two important players return to training

Juventus has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Villarreal in the Champions League this week.

The Bianconeri will face the Spanish side days after failing to beat Torino in Serie A.

They had topped their UCL group ahead of Chelsea and would be keen to make progress beyond this stage of the competition.

Lyon and FC Porto have eliminated Juve from this stage of the competition in the last two seasons.

They would be keen to avoid a repeat of that trend and would need their strongest squad to achieve that.

Football Italia reports that they have been handed a timely boost after Leonardo Bonucci and Luca Pellegrini returned to training.

Bonucci missed the game against Torino, while Pellegrini was subbed off in the interval after suffering a knock in the game.

Their return will give Allegri a strong squad to work with ahead of the huge clash.

Juve cannot underestimate Villarreal, and that is why they need the best players they can get to play the game.

The first leg in Spain would be key in ensuring we make progress in the competition.

If we can beat them, the return leg at the Allianz Stadium will become much easier.