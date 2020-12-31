Juventus boost as two key players join Ibrahimovic on AC Milan’s injury list

Ismael Bennacer and Alexis Saelemaekers have both joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the injury list at AC Milan ahead of their game against Juventus.

The Bianconeri will face the league leaders on the 6th of January in a game that could determine if Juve is truly serious about winning the league again this season.

Juve ended the year outside the Serie A top four, but the good news is that they have an outstanding game against Napoli and they will also get the chance to close to gap to the top of the league table when they face Milan at the start of the year.

MilanNews via Football Italia says that the Rossoneri will be without the trio for the game as they will have to spend at least the next 10 days on the sidelines.

The report says that Ibrahimovic is progressing well with the injury that has kept him out of action for some time now.

Bennacer is also making progress in his recovery, but he will still need at least one week off before he can make a return.

Saelemaekers suffered his injury in Milan’s game against Lazio and he needs to be re-evaluated in the next 10 days.