Juventus boost as two key Porto players could miss Champions League game

Juventus and FC Porto will do battle in the Champions League on Tuesday with the Bianconeri hoping to overturn the 2-1 loss they suffered in the first leg.

Both teams have prepared well for the encounter in Turin as they both won their weekend games ahead of the match.

Juve came from behind to beat Lazio 3-1 with their key men missing from the game, while Porto beat Gil Vicente 2-0 away from home as well.

There was a price to pay for the Portuguese side in their win and it came in the form of their players getting injured.

Tuttosport via Ilbianconero reports that Porto returned from their game with two key players suffering injuries.

Pepe and Jesus Corona both left the game early and they now risk being unavailable for the Juventus match.

The report says Pepe suffered a calf strain while Corona was hurt following an aerial confrontation in the game.

Both players have been important parts of Sérgio Conceição’s team in recent seasons and they both featured in the first leg win over the Bianconeri.

It remains unclear if they would miss the game entirely, but being injured so close to the match makes the likelihood of them participating in the game very slim.