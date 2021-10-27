Juventus boost as two key Sassuolo men will miss today’s match

Juventus wants to return to winning ways when they face Sassuolo today after their 1-1 draw at Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri will need all the help they can get and the news coming from Sassuolo could be a delight for them.

The Green and Blacks’ manager, Alessio Dionisi, reveals via Football Italia that Jeremie Boga and Filip Djuricic are still not ready to play and will miss the match, which should be good news to Juve.

Juve FC say

Boga and Djuricic are two important players at Sassuolo, but the team is always more important than individual players and Juve should be prepared to face Sassuolo at their game plan, regardless of who plays.

It is also quite easy for managers to replace injured or suspended players in their squad as long as the entire team already understands his system.

Sassuolo has always been a tricky team to play against and they would look to show Juventus that post-Manuel Locatelli they are still a strong club.

The midfielder will also get a chance to show his former club why he swapped them for Turin in the last transfer window.

Juve has won their last three home matches in all competitions and has also beaten Sassuolo on four of their last five visits to Turin.